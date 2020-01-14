Home Cities Delhi

IANS-CVoter poll tracker: Over 55% prefer AAP at state, over 57% for BJP at Centre

The second leg of the survey, whose sample size was 2,326 voters across Delhi's urban, semi-urban and rural areas, was released on Tuesday.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An overwhelming 54.6 per cent respondents say they will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, if Delhi elections are held today, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker 2020.

However, asked whom they vote for if the Lok Sabha elections are held today, the result went the other way round with the BJP getting a thumbs up from 57.1 per cent of the respondents throwing their weight behind the saffron party.

For the February 8 Assembly polls, 54.6 per cent favoured AAP, 27.3 per cent said that they would support the BJP and just 3.7 per cent, said they would vote for the Congress. Meanwhile, 1.3 per cent chose other parties, but a sizeable 13.1 per cent remained undecided.

The tracker, which was maintained daily from November 11, 20919 to January 14, 2020, also saw for one day, the approval rating for the Aam Aadmi party going below 50 per cent, but that too marginally. Only on December 30, 2019, the AAP's approval rating came down to 49.9 per cent, before regaining its 50 per cent plus level.

Meanwhile, BJP's approval ratings, throughout this period, have been between 23 per cent to 29 per cent and the Congress has been hovering between three to five per cent. Only on the last day of data collection, it surpassed 6 per cent of approval.

The first IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker 2020, released on January 6, predicted -- had elections been held that very day -- the AAP was tipped to win 59 seats, while the BJP, which is a distant second, was tipped to get just eight seats. The Congress was predicted to get three seats.

But the result is contrary when the same question was asked to the same set of respondents about Lok Sabha election. To "Whom will you vote for if the Lok Sabha elections are held today?", an overwhelming 57.1 per cent respondents voted for BJP, leaving the AAP far behind.

Interestingly, when the tracker started, the BJP's approval rating began with an impressive 60 per cent. However, it ended at 57.1 per cent on January 14.

The AAP, which had an approval rating of 54.6 per cent for the Assembly election, got just 17.1 per cent support from voters for the Lok Sabha election. Just 10.2 per cent said they would vote for the Congress, while 1.2 per cent said they preferred others. As many as 14.4 per cent respondents remained undecided -- a number higher than Congress's approval ratings.

The approval rating for AAP, as far as Lok Sabha polls are concerned, fluctuated between 17 per cent and 24 per cent.

Your second preference, please:

But, when people of Delhi were asked "If for one reason or another you do not vote for your favourite party, then which party will be your second preference for voting, in Assembly poll?", the question seemed to baffle the respondents, with 37.5 per cent being undecided.

The BJP was the top choice for the post of second preference with 23.3 per cent choosing it. However, the Congress was the second best choice for the post of second preference with 14.5 per cent of people voting for it as against 12 per cent for the AAP, even below 'others' at 12.7 per cent.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

