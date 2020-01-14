Home Cities Delhi

I'm being targeted for restoring discipline: JNU V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

The Vice-Chancellor blamed a section of teachers for opposing him because they were told to follow rules and abide by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While a section of students and teachers are demanding his resignation, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar told IANS, here on Tuesday, that he was being targeted for attempting to restore discipline.

The Vice-Chancellor blamed a section of teachers for opposing him because they were told to follow rules and abide by the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

"In every institute a professor is supposed to apply for leave before going abroad. But here rules are not followed. When I asked them to apply for leave, it annoyed them," the former the IIT-Delhi professor said when asked what split the campus in two sections during his tenure.

"The teachers skipped the campus when they didn't have lectures. The UGC guidelines state they have to be in the university for at least 5 hours a day. I stopped that. I introduced the biometric system for attendance, which was opposed by this section of teachers and some students," the V-C said.

According to Kumar, this section of teachers and students is trying to derail peace on campus to target him.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed them to stop "unjustified protest" and return to campus. "Teachers should teach and students carry on with their studies. Let us be part of the university's forward march."

"We have considered all their demands. The utility charges for students have been waived, and room rent reduced by 50 per cent for general and by 75 per cent for BPL (below poverty line) category students.

"The protest now is nothing but an attempt to derail campus normalcy," Kumar said.

The JNU has been in the news for some time. It hit the headlines on January 5 when several masked persons assaulted students and teachers with iron rods and sticks. After investigation, the Delhi Police named 9 students as suspects, which included JNUSU president-elect Aishe Ghosh.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar JNU JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp