Jamia VC meets Delhi Police Commissioner over police action on campus 

On December 15, as violence over the citizenship amendment act flared up, police personnel entered the campus and cracked down on students.

Unclaimed motorcycles, shards of broken window glasses, stones and footwear littered the roads near south Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university, which resembled a battle zone, after a protest against the amended citizenship law (Citizenship Act) on Sunday afternoon turned violent.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus last month, officials said.

Akhtar met Patnaik and other senior police officials.

On Monday, Akhtar had said the varsity administration will "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police.

On December 15, as violence over the citizenship amendment act flared up, police personnel entered the campus and cracked down on students.

