Home Cities Delhi

AAP government responsible for deaths of homeless in Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Referring to an NGO’s report that claimed 90 lives were lost in the city in the first 10 days of January, Tiwari said the government has no right to remain in power.

Published: 15th January 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari| Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government of ignoring deaths of the homeless this winter in the national capital.

Tiwari said that while the homeless people were dying due to cold, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders were campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls with the slogan ‘Achhe Beete Panch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal’.

ALSO READ| Delhi poll: BJP likely to hand tickets to 30 sitting councillors

Referring to an NGO’s report that claimed 90 lives were lost in the city in the first 10 days of January, Tiwari said the government has no right to remain in power. "According to a report by the Centre for Holistic Development, 90 people died from January 1 to 10. Also, 323 people died due to cold in December, taking the total death toll due to cold in the last 40 days to 413," the Delhi BJP leader said.

Based on the findings of the NGO report, Tiwari, who is also MP from northeast Delhi, said that 3,623 homeless people had died in Delhi in 2019. Tiwari said there is a sense of ‘hopelessness’ in Delhi as the people have lost faith in the Kejriwal government.

"People are dying due to cold, but the Aam Aadmi Party does not talk about it. Instead it keeps lying to the people... Such a government has no right to remain in power. Homeless people are dying and the Kejriwal government has blocked the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he added. No immediate response was available from the ruling AAP.

According to general secretary of Centre for Holistic Development Sunil Kumar Aledia, the report was compiled using information gathered through RTI queries. "The deaths are very unfortunate. It should not be a political matter and the entire society, including political parties, should immediately get down to stop such deaths," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Delhi government Delhi homeless Arvind Kejriwal Delhi BJP Delhi Assembly polls 2020 Delhi elections
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp