AAP leader Abdul Rehman, ex-Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed named in Seelampur violence FIR

The FIR said that people participating in a bike rally against the newly amended citizenship act, led by former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed, also joined the rioters.

Published: 15th January 2020 03:49 PM

Police personnel detain an alleged protestor during a demonstration demanding withdrawal of CAA at Seelampur in New Delhi

Police personnel detain an alleged protestor during a demonstration demanding withdrawal of CAA at Seelampur in New Delhi (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP MCD councillor Abdul Rehman and former Congress MLA Mateen Ahmed have been named in the FIR filed in connection with the violence during the protest against the Citizenship Act in Seelampur.

According to the FIR filed by Delhi Police, the two leaders "provoked crowd" to join the protest.

"Protestors gathered at Seelampur T - point and started pelting stones and petrol bottles at the police. At around 2:30 pm an uncontrolled crowd ascended towards Jafrabad police station and people from the nearby streets joined the crowd on provocation by Abdul Rehman," the FIR said in Hindi.

It said that people participating in a bike rally against the newly amended citizenship act, led by former Seelampur MLA Mateen Ahmed, also joined the rioters.

Police said that they had asked Ahmed not to carry out the rally as it might turn violent as there is confusion among the public about the newly amended law.

At least 18 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Seelampur area on December 17.

