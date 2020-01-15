Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for inflation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP for the economic slowdown and rising inflation in the country.

As the Delhi elections are less than a month away, Sisodia, who is also the Deputy CM, said that “mismanagement of the economy” has made it difficult for the people to run their households and it was only due to the relief provided by the AAP government’s schemes that they were “able to live with dignity and save some money."

He also warned Delhiites that "if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, they will stop all the free welfare schemes of AAP government." The AAP government has given ample subsidies in the city especially to the lower middle class, including cheap or free electricity and water, he asserted.

"Just as we prepare for elections, some very worrying figures on inflation have been released by NSSO. They are worrying not just from the perspective of economic slowdown or unemployment, but most importantly, because it has become difficult for the common man to sustain even basic household expenses. This is BJP’s gift to people in the last six years, with data clearly showing that inflation is at its highest in six years," said Sisodia.