Delhi to showcase syncretic fusion of Indian faiths through the arts

By Express News Service

More than 100 dancers will swoop down on the stage at Shri Ram Centre Auditorium today and present a special amalgamation of classical dance and poetry showcasing the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, the syncretic fusion of the Hindu cultural and Muslim religious elements seen especially in the central plains of northern India, our country is so known for.

Presented by the students of Aamad Dance Centre, Rang-E-Sukhan, is a dance production that highlights the mystical and romantic shades of poetry through kathak. The show includes verses of many Urdu poets, including Amir Khusrow, Wajid Ali Shah and Daagh Dehlvi, among others.

The programme includes traditional Kathak dance performances by young students of Aamad Dance Centre as well a solo piece by its founder, Guru Rani Khanam. "The objective of the festival is highlighting the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, which is reflected in art, culture and craft – in its form, symbolism, aesthetics and spiritual connotations. This tehzeeb is a product of centuries of co-living, interaction, exchange and accommodation between Hindu, Muslim," said Khanam, talking about the show.

Coming from a conservative Muslim family, Khanam defied all shackles to make a name for herself in the world of the classical dance form Kathak. She is today considered as an ace interpreter of Lucknow gharana of kathak. She says it was Sufism which helped her become what she is today. “I am not a kathak dancer who dabbles into Sufism. I am a practicing Sufi. Sufism talks of connectivity with the divine through meditation. And dance is meditation for me,” she adds.

Chocolate story with chili popcorn

Ingredients

200gm Chocolate brownie

50gm Pop corn

1 /4tsp Chili powder

Chocolate sauce, as per choice

1 tsp Melted butter

2 scoops Chocolate ice cream

Method

Microwave the pop corn kernels

Add melted butter and chili powder

Crush the brownie and drizzle chocolate sauce

Plate it with chocolate ice cream

On: January 15, 7:30pm

At: Shri Ram Centre, Delhi