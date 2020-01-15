Install smog towers at Connaught Place, Anand Vihar in three months: SC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has given three months to the Centre and Delhi government for the pilot project of setting up a 'smog tower' at Connaught Place and Anand Vihar here, while issuing a slew of directions to combat the menace of air and water pollution.

Smog towers are structures designed as large-scale air purifiers to reduce air pollution.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta directed the Delhi government to complete installation of smog tower at Connaught Place within three months.

"Let smog tower be installed at Anand Vihar as pointed out by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Let Delhi government provide space of 30x30 meters for installation of the experimental tower at Anand Vihar within seven days.

The project to be funded by the Union government, however, Ministry of Environment and Forests is directed to monitor the project. Let the project be completed within three months," the bench said.

With respect to water quality supplied in Delhi, the bench sought a report from the pollution control boards concerned as well as the Indian Bureau of Standards after random checking of various samples in Delhi within one month.

The apex court also directed use of anti-­smog guns in Delhi and NCR for large construction sites, road construction stretches, mining activities, large parking sites on unpaved areas and during large public gatherings, demolition activities etc.

"It be made compulsory to make use of anti-­smog guns in Delhi-­NCR in projects that require environmental clearance from the State/Central level on-site having built­ up area of more than 20,000 sq mts.

including excavation, material handling and other dust-generating activities.

Let an appropriate policy decision be also taken with respect to the cost of installation, duly considering the principle 'polluters pay' evolved by this court," the bench said.