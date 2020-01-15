Jamia Millia Islamia to move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police, varsity officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive Council meeting, they said.

ALSO READ: At Jamia students' legal desk, 170 testimonies filed alleging police action

According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.

At least 170 students of the varsity have lodged complaints with the legal desk set up at the university following the violence of December 15 on-campus claiming Delhi Police was refusing to listen to their grievances.

Students of the law course started the legal desk after the December 15 violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students had gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on January 13 demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

Akhtar tried to pacify the students and said attempts were being made to file an FIR but it has not been registered yet.

The vice-chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter.