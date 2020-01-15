Home Cities Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia to move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police

According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia students shout slogans during a protest against the removal of VC of Jamia Millia outside VC office in New Delhi on Monday

Jamia students shout slogans during a protest against the removal of VC of Jamia Millia outside VC office in New Delhi on Monday.(Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police, varsity officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to move court was taken at an emergent Executive Council meeting, they said.

ALSO READ: At Jamia students' legal desk, 170 testimonies filed alleging police action

According to the officials, the varsity will move court seeking it to direct police to register FIR in connection with the police action on campus on December 15.

At least 170 students of the varsity have lodged complaints with the legal desk set up at the university following the violence of December 15 on-campus claiming Delhi Police was refusing to listen to their grievances.

Students of the law course started the legal desk after the December 15 violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students had gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on January 13 demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

Akhtar tried to pacify the students and said attempts were being made to file an FIR but it has not been registered yet.

The vice-chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia violence JMU
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp