Home Cities Delhi

Delhi polls: Manish Sisodia became poorer by Rs 17,736 in five years, wife gets richer

While his self-acquired immovable properties remained roughly the same as in 2015, worth of his wife's properties increased from Rs 8.70 lakh in 2015 to Rs 65 lakh in 2020.

Published: 16th January 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before filing his nomination papers from Patparganj Assembly constituency in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before filing his nomination papers from Patparganj Assembly constituency in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The value of movable assets of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who filed his nomination papers for the February 8 Assembly polls on Thursday, has declined by Rs 17,736.

While his self-acquired immovable properties remained roughly the same as in 2015, worth of his wife's properties increased from Rs 8.70 lakh in 2015 to Rs 65 lakh in 2020.

In the affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Sisodia, contesting again from the Patparganj seat in east Delhi, said his moveable assets were worth Rs 4,74,888 as of January 16, 2020 against Rs 4,92,624 for January 18, 2015.

The Minister for Education and Finance also said in July 2018, his wife Seema Sisodia, a housewife, purchased a property in Mayur Vihar Phase-2 at Rs 65 lakh.

ALSO READ | Give us Delhi police for 2 days, we will hang Nirbhaya convicts: Deputy CM Sisodia

In his 2015 affidavit, Sisodia had said his wife had purchased a property in Pandav Nagar in March 2008, costing Rs 8.70 lakh. Interestingly, though the AAP leader was staying in the government accommodation at Mathura Road, he used this property as his postal address in both the affidavits.

The approximate value of her self-acquired immovable property was Rs 20 lakh in 2015. In the 2020 affidavit, he said the approximate market value of the self-acquired immovable property of his wife was Rs 65 lakh.

Sisodia had stated in his 2015 affidavit that he had bought a property in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, at Rs 5.07 lakh in April 2001. The approximate market value of the self-acquired immovable property in 2015 was Rs 12 lakh.

In his 2020 affidavit, he mentioned the same property. But the approximate market value of self-acquired immovable property in 2020 jumped to Rs 21 lakh.

While he owned a Maruti Swift (a 2013 model) in 2015, he or his family don't own any vehicle, as per his 2020 affidavit.

Also, the gold holding of Seema Sisodia remained unchanged at 50 grams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi polls Delhi Deputy Chief Minister
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp