Home Cities Delhi

JNU extends winter semester registration date till January 17 amid protests 

Earlier, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appealed to parents of the students to advise them to register for the winter semester.

Published: 16th January 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

JNUTU

JNU teachers protesting inside the university on Monday(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday extended its registration deadline for the winter semester till January 17, 2020, without any late fees.

JNU administration on January 14, the second day of the winter session had said that the academic and administrative units of the varsity are functioning normally.

ALSO READ | Agitating JNU students, teachers do not want discipline: Chancellor Saraswat

"The academic and administrative units of the university functioned normally today. The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15, 2020," JNU administration said.

Earlier, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appealed to parents of the students to advise them to register for the winter semester.

ALSO READ: DU student Komal Sharma approaches NCW after being identified as JNU attacker

"The first day of winter semester has started and more than 50 per cent of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered. The classes have begun and some students are on the way as they went home. I appeal to parents to advise their pupils to register in the winter semester else it will lead to loss of one academic year which will not be good for our students," Kumar had said.

This comes after a violent incident at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university.

Several students and teachers, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Violence JNUSU JNU Registerations JNU VC
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp