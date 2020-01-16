MCC violation: Rs 6 crore cash, 130 unlicensed arms seized in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the national capital, over Rs 6 crore in cash has been seize, said State Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh while addressing the media on Wednesday. Out of this, more than Rs 1 crore was seized by teams of the Income Tax Department.

Detailing other offences, Singh said that five cases of violations, like misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors among others have been recorded till now.

As many as 47 bottles, 318 half, 23,977 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 496 bottles, 194 Half, 78,739 quarters of country liquor and 107 bottles of beer have been seized, he said.

A total of 130 unlicensed arms have been seized while 2,782 licensed arms were deposited. The police have also seized bullion worth Rs 1.17 crore and narcotics worth Rs 3.82 crore. He also said that action has been taken against 1,437 people under the CrPC while action has been taken against 32,131 people under Delhi Police Act.

Over four lakh posters and banners have been removed by the civic bodies in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6.“We have received complaints about some banners and posters still being in place. We have given strict instructions to civic bodies for their removal and urged them to take action against officers concerned.”