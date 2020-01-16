Home Cities Delhi

Narratives from Kashmir

According to the author, the characters in Future Tense have inherited the many tragedies and contradictions that belong to Kashmir.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Author Nitasha Kaul

By Express News Service

“Kashmir is my homeland. In the face of every renewed silencing of Kashmiri voices, us Kashmiris will continue telling our many stories in different forms, forums, and genres. My novel Future Tense is part of the vital oeuvre of narrating the histories and herstories of the many different real and imagined Kashmiris that exist on maps, in the hearts, in the people’s memories, says author Nitasha Kaul as she gears up for her new novel, titled Future Tense. She adds, “This is a novel that was birthed post 2016 uprising and it will be read post a profound loss of Kashmiri autonomy in 2019. It has been a work born of love and sacrifice, and I hope that you who read this will keep the stories of Kashmiris alive in your head and heart.”

According to the author, the characters in Future Tense have inherited the many tragedies and contradictions that belong to Kashmir. The paths of the characters intersect and diverge against the factual and fictional backdrop of contemporary Kashmir, with its friendships, betrayals, floods, uprisings, and human shields.Based out of London, Kaul, a multidisciplinary academic and novelist has worked on themes relating to identity, democracy, political economy, feminist and postcolonial critiques, Kashmir, and Bhutan. Her first novel Residue was shortlisted for the Man Asian Literary Prize. 

Rahul Soni, Senior Commissioning Editor, HarperCollins Publishers, says, “Future Tense is an important new novel from Nitasha Kaul, one of the most courageous voices around. It effectively, empathetically dramatizes the lives and concerns of a new generation in present-day Kashmir, and should be read by anyone seeking to understand the human cost of the conflict.”

Future Tense
By Nitasha Kaul
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 308
Price: J499

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp