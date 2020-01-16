Proving its lineage

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Built on the CMF-B platform, the new Captur offers better interior space and comes with cutting-edge driver assistance and infotainment system. Totally redesigned, the Captur carries a sleek look that offers it an unmistakable on-road presence. The pronounced character lines help in bringing out its sharp look and now that it is longer than its predecessor, it has more of an SUV stance as well. Key features include the body mouldings, chrome trim around the windows, a bold looking tailgate, the floating roof and prominent front and rear skid plates.

The cabin offers more space than before and has been kitted out to offer a rather premium appeal. The materials include satin finishes and soft-touch plastics. Add to that, you get a 9.3-inch infotainment screen angled towards the driver which comes with all your connectivity needs including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In the UK, the car will be offered with a slew of powertrain options that include a three-cylinder 100 bhp petrol unit as well as a plug-in petrol hybrid model. There are diesel engine options as well, which include the 1.5-litre unit that we currently have on the Captur sold in India. On that note, we hope that Renault India looks at launching the new Captur in India in 2020 as it addresses all the shortcomings of the current model.