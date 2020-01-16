‘Suitable’ positions in store for those not given tickets: AAP leader Sanjay Singh 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that leaders who did not get tickets for the Assembly polls should not be disheartened as the party will give them suitable positions in future.

“We are putting all our efforts to talk to the leaders and make them understand that if they were MLAs once it was because of the party. AAP is their family, the party thinks about every member and suitable responsibility will be given to them” said Singh.

When asked about the serious allegations by N D Sharma who accused Manish Sisodia of demanding `10 crore for the poll tickets, Singh outrightly dismissed the claims. The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir who reportedly stated that if people are given things for free then they do not value it.

“If Gautam Gambhir is against free services which benefits the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. The BJP leader should think about the people living in JJ clusters who are economically backward. ” added Singh.

The cricketer-turned-politician responded by saying that people who can afford such facilities should be charged.“I have never said that poor should not get free services. Only that people who can afford should be charged a nominal amount. I have not taken a single government benefit in eight months unlike your hypocrite CM who has been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for five years,” he said.