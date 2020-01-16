Home Cities Delhi

‘Suitable’ positions in store for those not given tickets: AAP leader Sanjay Singh 

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that leaders who did not get tickets for the Assembly polls should not be disheartened as the party will give them suitable positions in future. 

Published: 16th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that leaders who did not get tickets for the Assembly polls should not be disheartened as the party will give them suitable positions in future. 
“We are putting all our efforts to talk to the leaders and make them understand that if they were MLAs once it was because of the party. AAP is their family, the party thinks about every member and suitable responsibility will be given to them” said Singh.

When asked about the serious allegations by N D Sharma who accused Manish Sisodia of demanding `10 crore for the poll tickets, Singh outrightly dismissed the claims. The Rajya Sabha MP also attacked BJP Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir who reportedly stated that if people are given things for free then they do not value it.

“If Gautam Gambhir  is against free services which benefits the poor, he should surrender the free facilities including 50,000 units of electricity that an MP is entitled to. The BJP leader should think about the people living in JJ clusters who are economically backward. ” added Singh.

The cricketer-turned-politician responded by saying that people who can afford such facilities should be charged.“I have never said that poor should not get free services. Only that people who can afford should be charged a nominal amount.  I have not taken a single government benefit in eight months unlike your hypocrite CM who has been advertising himself at the taxpayers’ expense for five years,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Singh AAP Delhi Assembly Elections
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp