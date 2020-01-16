‘We will make every place a Shaheen Bagh’: CAA protesters in Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last night, an attempted police crackdown at Khureji, where hundreds have gathered to protest against the recently amended Citizenship Act, was foiled by the locals by mobilising people from the neighbouring areas.

This has prompted more people to come and join the protestors in solidarity. Saima Chowdhary, a student who along with a group of young women began the protest in Kureji area on January 13 said that the attempts of foiling the protests have only strengthened their cause.

“Yesterday, police along with several men in civilian clothes came to remove us from here. We believe the men in civilian uniform were RSS goons. They threatened us but we immediately through word-of-mouth mobilised people and averted their evil plan,” Chowdhary told this newspaper.

“I have been to Shaheen Bagh and we will now make another Shaheen Bagh here. Not just this, many Shaheen Baghs will come up if this government refuses to listen to our demands,” Chowdhary added.

Shahida Begum, an elderly woman said that she could not travel to Shaheen Bagh but this place made it easy for her to come out and protest.