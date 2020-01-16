Home Cities Delhi

‘We will make every place a Shaheen Bagh’: CAA protesters in Delhi

Shahida Begum, an elderly woman said that she could not travel to Shaheen Bagh but this place made it easy for her to come out and protest.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Women during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill at Khureji in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

Women during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill at Khureji in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Last night, an attempted police crackdown at Khureji, where hundreds have gathered to protest against the recently amended Citizenship Act, was foiled by the locals by mobilising people from the neighbouring areas. 

This has prompted more people to come and join the protestors in solidarity. Saima Chowdhary, a student who along with a group of young women began the protest in Kureji area on January 13 said that the attempts of foiling the protests have only strengthened their cause. 

“Yesterday, police along with several men in civilian clothes came to remove us from here. We believe the men in civilian uniform were RSS goons. They threatened us but we immediately through word-of-mouth mobilised people and averted their evil plan,” Chowdhary told this newspaper. 

“I have been to Shaheen Bagh and we will now make another Shaheen Bagh here. Not just this, many Shaheen Baghs will come up if this government refuses to listen to our demands,” Chowdhary added.

Shahida Begum, an elderly woman said that she could not travel to Shaheen Bagh but this place made it easy for her to come out and protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh Anti CAA protest CAA Citizenship Act
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp