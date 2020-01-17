Anti-CAA protests: Delhi Police asks people to clear road at Shaheen Bagh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday appealed to agitators to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch due to which the residents of Delhi and NCR are suffering, officials said.

The protesters, who are opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been siting on protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over a month.

The road is a key link between Noida and Delhi and has been closed by the Noida Traffic Police in view of the ongoing protests.

"We appeal to agitators at Road No 13-A, Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings, the complete highway blockade is causing to the residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school-going children," a police statement said.

The matter had also come up before the High Court.

"We again urge protesters to cooperate and clear the road in larger public interest," it stated.