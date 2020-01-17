Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: After BJP releases first list of nominees, AAP asks 'who is CM candidate?'

With the assembly election drawing closer, AAP has been hitting out at BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon after the BJP came out with its first list of candidates for Delhi polls, the AAP had a dig on the saffron party on Twitter, asking it to disclose its chief ministerial candidate.

The post appeared to show a classroom, where one student passes a chit to another sitting in front of him.

The second image in the post showed the student in the front reading the chit that said, "Who's the CM candidate?" and looking back in anger.

The AAP tagged Delhi BJP in the post.

Earlier Friday, the BJP released its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls.

With the assembly election drawing closer, AAP has been hitting out at BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face.

Previously too, the parties have taken political potshots at each other on social media.

