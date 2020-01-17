Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Protest against AAP Rajouri Garden nominee Dhanwanti Chandela

The crowd, accompanied by the mother of a rape victim, alleged that Dhanwanti’s relative Karan Chandela had a role in the suicide of a 20-year-old woman.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters outside the AAP office demand the poll ticket given to Dhanwanti Chandela be taken back.

Protesters outside the AAP office demand the poll ticket given to Dhanwanti Chandela be taken back. (PHOTO | SHEKHAR YADAV)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A huge crowd gathered outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s office to protest against the poll ticket given to Rajouri Garden candidate Dhanwanti Chandela.

The crowd, accompanied by the mother of a rape victim, alleged that Dhanwanti’s relative Karan Chandela had a role in the suicide of the 20-year-old woman. They also demanded that the ticket given to Dhanwanti be withdrawn.

“He used to torture my daughter mentally and she committed suicide. On one hand, the AAP government launched many campaigns for women security and safety but they are giving tickets to the family members of the accused,” the mother told the media outside the AAP office. The aggrieved mother threatened to immolate herself if the ruling party does not withdraw the candidature of Dhanwati. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who is now with the BJP, tweeted about the protest outside the AAP office.

“Kejriwal gave a ticket to the family of a man who killed an innocent girl. Today, this mother is crying outside the office of the Aam Aadmi Party to not give ticket to the candidates,” he tweeted.

The rape victim had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her Tilak Nagar residence. The police had not recovered any suicide note and had seized her phone for investigation in the case. A case also was registered against a suspect for abetment of suicide under relevant sections of the IPC. However, the police had refused to reveal the identity of the accused who had been booked in the case.

