Nirbhaya case: Smriti Irani blames AAP for 'delay' in hanging convicts, Arvind Kejriwal responds

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of depriving the victim's mother of justice.

(Left) Smriti Irani (right) Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday blamed the AAP government in Delhi over the "delay" in the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts.

"Why was the prisons department, which comes under AAP government, sleeping after the dismissal of review petition in July 2018? Why did the government give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to the juvenile rapist when he was released?" she posed.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya's mother being 'misguided', Delhi govt had no role in delaying convicts' hanging, says CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the allegation by saying that there must be no politics on the matter and that everyone must come together to make Delhi a safer city for women.

"I feel sad politics being done on such issue. Shudn’t v be working together to ensure guilty r hanged soonest? Shudn’t v join hands to ensure a system so that such beasts get hanged within 6 months? Pl don’t do politics on this. Lets together create a safe city for our women," he tweeted.

