Vote for us if you believe we have worked: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP National Convener, was speaking while inaugurating a party election office in Shakurbasti assembly constituency.

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that people should vote for his party in the February 8 Assembly elections only if they feel they have worked in the last five years, and not otherwise.

He said in the 2015 Assembly election, people voted for the Aam Aadmi Party for its honesty, and this time, they will vote for its work.

He added that the free welfare schemes will continue if people voted for AAP, "but not if you vote for BJP".

"For the first time in the country, people are appreciating and lauding a government after its tenure of five years, instead of criticising it. Wherever we go and ask people whether we have worked for them, they count our efforts in front of us. I credit the development of the state to the people of Delhi."

He said despite two political parties in Delhi standing in the previous elections, people voted for a new party, by giving a huge mandate.

"I have been repeatedly asked by the media regarding the mandate of seats this time, and I think the people have decided to elect us on all the 70 assembly seats this time."

Praising his MLA and Cabinet Minister Satyendra Jain, Kejriwal said Jain is an architect by profession.

"The Wazirpur flyover was to be constructed with an estimate of Rs 325 crore, but the aptitude of Jain made it possible to be constructed in Rs 200 crore. The Rani Jhansi flyover which was to be constructed in Rs 400-500 crore by the MCD, took around 15 years to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore."

