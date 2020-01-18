Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, two NGOs draft 'green manifesto' for city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Assembly election get closer in the national capital, two environmental NGOs have drafted a “green manifesto” demanding a blanket ban on felling of trees and income tax rebate for those using metro train and bus for travel. The NGOs — New Delhi Nature Society and Green Circle — have also sought to include environment as a mandatory subject in school curriculum for all ages and strict implementation of the ban on single-use plastic.

They demanded that whichever party comes to power it gives income tax rebate to people who use metro or buses for commuting and shift major offices to open areas in nearby states. “Officials must be made accountable for environmental targets and green laws should be implemented in letter and spirit,” the ‘green manifesto’ read.The NGOs demanded that landfills be shifted to barren land away from the city and factories given targets to reduce emission of greenhouse gases. They also demanded periodical pollution audit of the factories and industries.

“No construction or encroachment should be allowed in forest areas including pukka roads,” it said, adding all trees must be covered under tree census and this information should be uploaded on an exclusive website.Meanwhile, the overall air quality in the city was recorded under ‘poor’ category, as light showers lashed various parts of the city and adjoining areas on Friday morning.

12 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog



At least 12 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, officials said on Friday. According to northern railway, the Katihar-Amritsar Express was delayed by six hours, followed by the Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express delayed by three hours and 45 minutes. Even the Gorakhpur-Hissar Gorakhdham Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawana Express were running behind schedule by three hours and 30 minutes.