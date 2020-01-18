Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal bats for system to punish rape accused within six months of conviction

Reacting to the verdict in 2013 'Gudiya' rape case, Kejriwal said it took seven years to find the accused guilty.

Published: 18th January 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a system needs to be developed to ensure that rape convicts are punished within six months.

Reacting to the verdict in 2013 'Gudiya' rape case, Kejriwal said it took seven years to find the accused guilty.

"Both accused in the gudiya rape case were found guilty. It took seven years. We need to all together correct this system. If we want to ensure that no one misbehaves with our sisters and daughters we need to develop a system which ensures that accused are punished within six months," he said in a tweet.

Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 were held guilty on Saturday by a city court.

Gudiya is a fictitious name to refer a five-year-old girl, who had been raped and brutalised by offenders in April 2013, barely four months after a 23-year-old female physiotherapy intern 'Nirbhaya', was raped and brutalised on December 16, 2012 in a running bus in South Delhi's Munirka area.

READ HERE | 'Exceptional depravity': Two convicted for brutally raping 5-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013

Nirbhaya had succumbed to her injuries in Singapore hospital where she had been shifted by an air ambulance for specialised treatment.

All four surviving convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case have been ordered to be hanged till death on February 1.

They were earlier ordered to be hanged on January 22, but the execution had been stayed by the Delhi High Court, pending disposal of the mercy petition to the president by one of them.

After the disposal of the mercy petition, a Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant for their execution at 6 am on February 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal rape Crimes against women Nirbhaya rape case
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp