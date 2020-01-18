Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Congress campaign song recalls city under Sheila Dikshit

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows the work done by the party.

Published: 18th January 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital, the Congress on Friday launched an audio and a video of its official song - ‘Phir se Congress wali Delhi’. Talking to reporters, state congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about “prosperous Delhi” during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders, including late Sheila Dikshit, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, feature in the song which shows the work done by the party-led government from 1998 to 2013 in the national capital.

Chopra claimed when the Congress came to power in Delhi in 1998, the power and water sectors were not in good condition and during the party’s 15-year rule the situation improved. “The Congress government’s primary objective was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking supply to the citizens of Delhi, and during the party’s 15-year rule in Delhi, the power and water situations were not only improved, but also ensured that Delhi became self-sufficient in both these sectors,” he said. The Congress government then shifted its focus on improving the infrastructure and built 67 flyovers to ease traffic jams and make the Ring Road signal-free, Chopra said. 

Sandeep defends Maken 

Former Delhi Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday defended Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had to face the music after he left for the United States just a few days before the assembly elections. Coming down heavily on Maken’s critics, he wrote without taking names: “Few leaders who have been in different parties and have been kicked from there have come back to the party are making cheap comments on this incident and I have strong objections on it.

