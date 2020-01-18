SC, ST teachers of JNU allege discrimination by administration, Paswan promises action

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of JNU faculty members from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities on Saturday accused the university administration of discrimination against teachers and students from these underprivileged sections and requested Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government.

After meeting the faculty members, Paswan said the allegations levelled by the delegation were serious and should be looked into.

They told Paswan that the recent hike in fee and reduction in seats have affected these underprivileged communities the most and that SC and ST teachers were not getting due promotions despite fulfilling the criteria.

Teaching posts reserved from these communities have been left vacant even though able candidates are available, Paswan said quoting them.

"The delegation's charges are serious. Attention will have to paid to them," he said.

In its memorandum, the delegation said SC and ST members of teaching and non-teaching staff and students have been facing discrimination from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration headed by Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.