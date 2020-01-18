Home Cities Delhi

Show one BJP, Congress-ruled state where excess fee charged by schools was refunded: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said as per data of the Delhi Education Department, 198 schools refunded as much as Rs. 32.10 crore to 78,000 students.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 18 2020.

Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday challenged the BJP and the Congress to show one state ruled by them where excess fee charged by a private school was refunded or such educational institutes were prevented from increasing fee.

In Delhi, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said his government has managed to do this by preventing schools from becoming "profit-making machines" and provided relief to lakhs of parents.

"I challenge them to show even one model in any of their states where the fee of private schools has been refunded or the schools have been prevented from becoming profit-making machines.

As per the law, private schools cannot make a profit, schools are supposed to be run by trusts registered under law as trust or societies and they cannot undertake profit-making work," he told reporters.

Sisodia said as per data of the Delhi Education Department, 198 schools refunded as much as Rs. 32.10 crore to 78,000 students.

"This is also a record in its own right," he asserted.

Saying that all neighbouring states of Delhi are ruled by either the BJP or the Congress, Sisodia alleged that both the parties have failed to regulate fee hikes by private schools in their states.

Broadly, there are two issues associated with education whether in Delhi or elsewhere, he said.

"One, government schools are either deteriorating or closing down and governments neither have an understanding nor the intention to work to improve them. Second, parents are frustrated because of rising fee of private schools.

"As compared to government schools, private schools managed to maintain quality education, but the biggest complaint has been that private schools keep increasing fee arbitrarily," said Sisodia.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed it's been seen that government schools were deliberately shut down so that private schools could prosper.

"It was also seen that where government schools continued to deteriorate, people, whose responsibility was to ensure government schools function properly politicians, leaders, officers etc, they or their family members themselves opened private schools. Private schools were left unregulated," he said.

The deputy chief minister, however, accepted that many private schools in Delhi were really good to work and "I acknowledge and salute them" for filling the gap.

Sisodia said in Delhi, there are about 1,700 private schools, many of these are neighbourhood schools running at the local level and the fee is directly linked to admission.

From 2017-19, no school was allowed to increase fee, Sisodia said, adding that 309 were not permitted to increase fee in 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp