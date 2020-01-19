Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination for upcoming polls on January 20

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday.

"I will file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to bless me," Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, said in a tweet.

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement.

ALSO READ: RJD to contest on four seats in alliance with Congress

The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station, it said Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.

Kejriwal on Sunday released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi elections Delhi Poll Delhi polls
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp