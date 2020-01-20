Ahead of filing nomination, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal begins mega roadshow

By Online Desk

With almost two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the political mood in the national capital is high.

On that note, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal began his mega roadshow ahead of filing his nomination from the New Delhi constituency.

Taking blessing of his parents, the Aam Admi Party Chief and incumbent CM left his residence to start the roadshow.

Sea of supporters and volunteers joined Kejriwal's nomination rally in the national capital.



Kejriwal sought the blessings of Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir of Delhi before starting his rally.

The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

People were seen cheering for the AAP chief and dancing on the party election song 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' with full enthusiasm.

People have started to gather for @ArvindKejriwal's roadshow.



Delhi is ready to #WalkWithAK pic.twitter.com/sw7AeDtr96 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 20, 2020

Kejriwal, who appealed to the locals to join the mega roadshow in large numbers, has asked people of Delhi to vote for AAP for the work they have carried out in the past five years.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also joined Kejriwal in the nomination rally.



Looking back at his nomination day from 2013, Arvind Kejriwal right before his rally tweeted saying 'It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination'.

नई दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक वाल्मीकि मंदिर से आम आदमी पार्टी के कई पड़ावों की शुरुआत हुई। 2013 में यहीं से हमने राजनीति साफ करने के लिए पहली बार झाड़ू उठाई थी। आज एक बार फिर भगवान वाल्मीकि के आशीर्वाद ले कर अपना नामांकन भरने जाऊंगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2020

The Aam Admi Party will also be showcasing its strength to support Kejriwal, who is also party convenor.

The Delhi Assembly Elections are set to be held on February 8 and the results for the same will be announced on February 11.



(More inputs awaited)