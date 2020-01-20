AISA, other student organisations hold march against CAA-NRC in Delhi

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: All India Students' Association (AISA) and other organisations held a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) here on Monday. Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid was also present during the protest.

Students, belonging to different universities, raised slogans demanding "azaadi" from the new citizenship law and carried posters which read "We stand united against CAA', 'Agar tum decent hote toh dissent ko samajhte' (If you were decent, you would have understood dissent), 'Secularism up, Communalism down down'.

They marched through Lutyens Delhi escorted by police while raising slogans.

The students also lauded protesters at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia, who have been on a sit-in against the CAA for a month.

Dinesh Kumar, research scholar at Ambedkar University, said, "The centre is being selective on which minority communities they will be giving citizenship to.

Why is there a selective approach? Why is citizenship linked to religion here? What about atheists?" Former Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union President N Sai Balaji led the march along with former JNU student Umar Khalid and student leader Kawalpreet Kaur.

"We urge the Supreme Court to scrap the unconstitutional CAA. We are protesting to save the Constitution," Balaji said.

Demonstrators were seen carrying anti-CAA posters and chanted slogans against the implementation of the new act. One of the posters read: "Reject CAA-NPR-NRC"

Protests broke out in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.