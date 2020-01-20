Home Cities Delhi

BJP complains EC against AAP candidate from Trinagar, demands cancellation of his nomination

BJP said that AAP has made a mockery of peoples' trust by fielding Jitender Singh Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges.

Published: 20th January 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi BJP delegation on Monday met the Chief Election Commissioner demanding cancellation of AAP candidate Jitender Singh Tomar's nomination from the Trinagar Assembly seat.

The Delhi High Court on Friday held as "void" the election of Tomar to the legislative assembly in 2015 polls for furnishing false information of his educational qualification in the nomination papers.

He has been again fielded by the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) from the same seat.

The BJP delegation, including party's co-incharge for Assembly elections and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, met the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

Puri said the AAP has made a mockery of peoples' trust by fielding Tomar and other party leaders who were facing serious charges.

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said Tomar was made the Law Minister of Delhi government in 2015 and was later arrested in a fake degree case.

"Tomar had to resign from the post of Law Minister and still the AAP has given ticket to Tomar again for Assembly elections and proved that this party prefers 'tainted' leaders," Goel said.

Voting for 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place on February 8.

Results will be declared on February 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitender Singh Tomar BJP Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp