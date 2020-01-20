Delhi elections: BJP gives three seats to JD(U), LJP for upcoming Assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP will allot two seats to the JD(U) and one to the Lok Janshakti Party in Delhi as it gears up to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly polls scheduled for February 8.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party leadership has taken a decision to give two seats to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-headed LJP.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi welcomed the development, saying it reminded him of the "old NDA" of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani when the BJP and its allies fought elections together.

However, LJP leader Kali Pandey, who is his party's in-charge for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, said he was unaware of any such development.

The LJP had earlier announced that it will contest on all seats in the national capital and name several candidates.

The JD(U) will contest from Sangam Vihar and Burari constituency and the LJP from Seemapuri, BJP sources said.

The development came on a day the BJP's traditional ally Akali Dal announced that it will not contest the Delhi polls and demanded that Muslim refugees too should be made a beneficiary of the amended citizenship act.

The BJP has so far announced its candidates for 57 seats.