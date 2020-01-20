Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Department fire: Official says 'all documents burnt'

While the fire has been doused, cooling process underway at Delhi Transport Department office at Civil Lines.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 01:06 PM

At least, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out earlier on Monday.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several essential documents were gutted after a fire broke out in an office of the Delhi Transport Department near the Civil Lines metro station on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

A call about the fire was received at 8.38 am, following which eight fire tenders rushed to the spot initially.

The fire started from the server room on the first floor and later spread to eight other rooms located on the same floor of the building, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

The blaze later spread to another room on the second floor of the same building, he said.

In total, 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he added.

Several essential documents, furniture and electronic equipments were damaged in the fire which was brought under control by 10.20 am, the official said.

It is suspected that a short circuit in an electrical appliance in the server room led to the fire.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

