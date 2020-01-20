Tis Hazari clash: Woman lawyer identified as first to set police vehicle on fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman lawyer has been identified by Delhi Police as the first to torch the motorcycle of a policeman during a clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court Complex in November last year but no action can be taken against her, officials said on Sunday.



They said the high court has made it clear no “coercive action” can be taken against any lawyer in connection with the violent clash on November 2, adding police cannot take action also because a judicial inquiry is in progress.

The crime branch identified the lawyer after scanning footage from multiple CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, the lawyer is seen setting the police motorcycle parked outside the lockup in the court premises on fire at 4.14 pm. She is surrounded by other lawyers.



Within five minutes of it, more police motorcycles are set on fire. In another footage, an advocate is seen bringing a sack full of stones at 4.19 pm. Shortly thereafter, a group of lawyers start pelting stones at police personnel as the fires raged on.

Thirteen police motorcycles were torched during the clash that day. Twenty-one police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the violence and 17 vehicles, including the 13 police motorcycles, were vandalised.



One assistant sub-inspector was suspended and another police officer was transferred for their alleged involvement in the incident.



