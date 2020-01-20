Home Cities Delhi

Tis Hazari clash: Woman lawyer identified as first to set police vehicle on fire

In one of the footage, the lawyer is seen setting the police motorcycle parked outside the lockup in the court premises on fire at 4.14 pm.

Published: 20th January 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a police vehicle being burnt down during clashes between lawyers and police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

A view of a police vehicle being burnt down during clashes between lawyers and police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman lawyer has been identified by Delhi Police as the first to torch the motorcycle of a policeman during a clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court Complex in November last year but no action can be taken against her, officials said on Sunday.

They said the high court has made it clear no “coercive action” can be taken against any lawyer in connection with the violent clash on November 2, adding police cannot take action also because a judicial inquiry is in progress.

The crime branch identified the lawyer after scanning footage from multiple CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, the lawyer is seen setting the police motorcycle parked outside the lockup in the court premises on fire at 4.14 pm. She is surrounded by other lawyers.

Within five minutes of it, more police motorcycles are set on fire. In another footage, an advocate is seen bringing a sack full of stones at 4.19 pm. Shortly thereafter, a group of lawyers start pelting stones at police personnel as the fires raged on.

Thirteen police motorcycles were torched during the clash that day. Twenty-one police personnel and several lawyers were injured during the violence and 17 vehicles, including the 13 police motorcycles, were vandalised.

One assistant sub-inspector was suspended and another police officer was transferred for their alleged involvement in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari Court Lawyers Vs Police Clash Delhi Police Delhi High Court
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp