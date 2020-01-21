Another dropped MLA quits AAP, gets NCP ticket for Delhi polls

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Sitting Aam Aadmi Party MLA Surender Singh, who was denied the party ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, on Tuesday said that he has resigned from the party and is contesting from the NCP.

Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, "Today, I'm sad and I'm giving my resignation letter from the Aam Aadmi Party."

Later, speaking to IANS, the Delhi Cantonment MLA informed that he will be contesting the February 8 election as an NCP candidate.

He was at the office of the Returning Officer to file his nomination as Tuesday is the last day for filing papers.

Singh, an ex-serviceman said he quit the AAP "with a heavy heart and is contesting from NCP".