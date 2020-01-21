Home Cities Delhi

Court modifies Bhim Army chief Azad's bail order, allows him to visit Delhi for medical, election purposes

The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any 'dharna' till the elections in the national capital.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad protests against CAA and NRC at Jama masjid in New Delhi on Friday

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad protests against CAA and NRC at Jama masjid in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday allowed Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here last month, to visit Delhi for medical reasons and election purposes and told him to inform Delhi Police of his schedule.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau passed the directions while modifying the bail order of Azad in a case related to violent protests in Daryanganj area on December 20.

The court had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him to not hold any 'dharna' till the elections in the national capital, while granting him bail in the case.

The court had directed the police to verify from the Election Commission whether Azad's office in Delhi is an office of a political party and asked it to submit a report by Tuesday.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Azad seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him in his bail order.



