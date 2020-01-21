Home Cities Delhi

Ex-Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung questions Centre over not meeting anti-CAA protesters

Addressing protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia's gate no.7, he said the government will have to hold discussions with students as they will run the country tomorrow.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung on Monday questioned the Centre over not meeting the anti-CAA protesters and said erstwhile prime minister Manmohan Singh's government had met agitators when the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement was going on.

Addressing protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia's gate no.7, he said the government will have to hold discussions with students as they will run the country tomorrow.

Jamia's gate no.7 has turned into a protest site after the police action against the university students on December 15 last year, with protesters sitting there 24x7.

Jung, also the former Jamia vice-chancellor, condemned the police action in the university, besides in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

"We still do not know who (all) were involved in it. Such incidents are very shameful for any democracy and the national capital," he said, referring to the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, when a masked mob entered the university and beat up students and teachers with rods and sledgehammers.

Jung said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) needs to be revamped and it should be made inclusive.

"When the common man's agitation was going on, the Manmohan Singh-led government had met Arvind Kejriwal and his associates.

"There is a revolution happening at every nook and corner. You (government) will have to discuss with these students. They will run the country," he said.

Jung lauded students and "sisters of Shaheen Bagh" for continuing their agitation against the CAA, saying the protest is not by Muslims alone, but by the entire country.

"This Act was brought to segregate us but it has united everyone. This is the time for sacrifice and there are chances that you might have to offer some sacrifices."

"But promise me that this movement will go on," he said.

In the middle of his speech, Jung read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

He concluded his speech by singing the national anthem.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

It does not include Muslims.

Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution.

They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Najeeb Jung Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp