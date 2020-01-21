Home Cities Delhi

Fight against hate with love and Constitution: Youth protest against CAA in Delhi

Young India National Coordination Committee held these protests in Mallapuram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Kolkata, Allahabad, Varanasi among others. 

Students hold placards as they shout slogans to protest against India's new citizenship law during a demonstration in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hundreds of students and civil society members gathered at Jantar Mantar in response to the call for ‘Public Declaration Protests’ against CAA, NRC and NPR by over 100 youth organisations, student unions, student groups and civil society organisations in the country. The protests under the banner of ‘Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR’ saw individuals from across the country participate in massive protest marches.  

The protesters in Delhi walked frm Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to protest against the “unconstitutional and undemocratic” law. In Delhi, Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR along with Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), ANHAD, JNUSU, Joint Forum for Academic and Social Justice, Karwan-e-Mohabbat, Shaheen Bagh Protest Committee (United Youth Brigade), We the People and many other groups conducted the Public Declaration March. 

a demonstration in New Delhi 
on Monday | parveen negi 

This march aimed to appeal to the SC to strike down the communal and unconstitutional CAA when it comes for hearing on January 22.

Social activist Harsh Mandar said: “We are fighting against hatred with our love and Constitution. Young India is showing us hope and we will take back our India.”

N Sai Balaji, AISA national president and former JNUSU president, said: “Young India is one such powerful platform which not only unites all students and youth but today has showed that they wont get divided by hate.”

Plea in SC over traffic issue at Shaheen Bagh
A petition has been filed in the SC seeking directions to the police to ensure smooth traffic flow on Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which is closed for over a month due to anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The Delhi HC on January 14 did not order forthwith removal of traffic restrictions, the plea said, adding the HC had said that no direction can be issued by it on how to handle an agitation or the place of protest and the traffic as it depended on ground reality and wisdom of police.

