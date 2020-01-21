Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW | Congress is irrelevant, BJP lacks a leader: AAP candidate Raghav Chadha

The Rajender Nagar candidate who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year talks to Somrita Ghosh about Assembly polls being a different ballgame for the party.

Published: 21st January 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

Thirty-one-year-old Chartered Accountant Raghav Chadha quickly became the young face of the Aam Aadmi Party as its national spokesperson. The Rajender Nagar candidate who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year, talks to Somrita Ghosh about Assembly polls being a different ballgame for the party and the issues that will drive the votes in the city.

What made you contest from Rajinder Nagar? What issues are you addressing in your constituency?
It was the party’s decision that I must contest from Rajinder Nagar and I bowed down to the wishes of my leaders. Rajinder Nagar is a place where I was born and raised. My family has lived here for almost 65 years. I will be presenting a detailed, manifesto in which I have divided my constituency in seven areas.

AAP candidate Raghav Chadha outside his
home at Rajender Nagar in New Delhi
| Shekhar Yadav

The sitting MLA is also from your party. Is there a possibility of a rift?
The party gives different responsibilities to different people. The roles keep changing. He (MLA Vijender Garg Vijay) has made a public appeal asking for support for me. I was the party’s youngest spokesperson and then I was chosen to contest in Lok Sabha elections. The party has a different, more important role for him (Vijay). 

You contested in LS election from South Delhi but lost. What did you learn from your defeat?
Vidhan Sabha election and Lok Sabha elections are completely different. You cannot compare the two. The issues are different, the choice of voter is different. The sentiments are going to be different this time. All those who questioned ‘Modi versus Who’ are now asking ‘Kejriwal versus Who’. There is no alternative to (Arvind) Kejriwal in Delhi. And therefore everybody, even the BJP supporters are voting for AAP in Delhi this time.

What is your stance on the BJP and the Congress?
Congress is irrelevant. It does not exist in Delhi. As far as BJP is concerned, it is far behind AAP in this election. There are three things that BJP does not have – a track record of performance, a concrete vision for the upcoming 5 years and a charismatic and dynamic leader like Arvind Kejriwal.

When there were incidents of violence during anti- CAA protests, prominent AAP leaders chose not to be too vocal on the issue. Why is that?
We condemn all sort of violence. We castigated the Delhi Police. We have registered our protest and have put forth tered our viewpoint with the people on this issue. State elections are fought on state issues. Issues that concern the daily life of people like water, electricity, education, transport, security and healthcare.  These are the issues on which people of Delhi will vote.

ALSO READ: BJP, Congress put new faces to fight from New Delhi seat against Arvind Kejriwal for Assembly polls

What will be your priorities if you win this election?
All areas are different. For example, Old and New Rajinder Nagar have issues like stray dogs and insufficient parking. In other areas, there are water supply and sewage problems. So, these will be on top. A public grievance management team has been set up to identify sections with scope for improvement and to better understand people’s issues.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghav Chadha Aam Aadmi Party Delhi polls Delhi Assembly Elections
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp