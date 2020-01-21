Home Cities Delhi

No deliberate delay on part of election machinery during Kejriwal's nomination: Delhi poll body

'It is hereby clarified that the information is misleading and there was no deliberate delay on the part of the election machinery,' the statement read.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at party office in New Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi CEO Office on Tuesday rejected allegations that the nomination process of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being "deliberately delayed", saying a set procedure has been followed.

The Returning Officer took such a long time due to the rush of candidates on the last day of filing nomination papers, they said.

The response from the Delhi CEO Office, in the form of a statement, came in the evening, hours after a number of AAP leaders alleged that around 35 candidates with incomplete set of papers were insisting that they would not allow the chief minister to file his nomination unless their nominations were filed.

According to the statement, the CEO Office has received some information through social media that nomination process of the chief minister for New Delhi constituency was "being deliberately delayed" by the Returning Officer and was taking 30-35 minutes to check the nomination of one candidate "just to delay" the process and make the chief minister wait unnecessarily.

"It is hereby clarified that the information is misleading and there was no deliberate delay on the part of the election machinery," the statement read.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier in a tweet tagging the BJP, said, "No matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to stop Kejriwal from filing his nomination or from becoming the chief minister for the third time."

"Your conspiracies will not yield any result," he said earlier in the day as Kejriwal waited to file his nomination. He is the sitting MLA of New Delhi seat -- Assembly Constituency - 40.

The CEO office responded, saying, "As far as nomination process in AC-40, New Delhi, is concerned, it is stated that today was the last date, till 3 PM, for receiving the nomination forms, and there was a huge rush of aspiring candidates (total 66) who presented before the RO today to file their nomination."

"In view of the huge rush on the last day, the nomination process has taken time, beyond 3 pm and the same is allowed as per the law," it added.

There is a set procedure to be adopted and followed by the returning officer while receiving nominations from candidates.

"There is a provision in Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act that one candidate can file four sets of nomination papers, and there are certain supporting documents including affidavit in Form-26 which have to be scrupulously checked as per the provisions of the election laws and rules," the CEO Office said.

A returning officer must follow all the prescribed procedures as per the law "without compromising with the accuracy because any mistake in a hurried manner may vitiate the election process," it said.

On the last day of filing of nomination papers, a large number of candidates including Kejriwal filed their papers.

With a long queue Jamnagar House the officer of the New Delhi returning officer, Kejriwal had to wait for over six hours for his turn.

Scrutiny of papers will take place on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Elections are due on February 8 and counting of votes will be done on February 11. According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp