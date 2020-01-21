Vijay Goel calls Kejriwal’s ‘guarantee card’ a sham

Tanisha Kohli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought to ‘debunk’ the 10 poll promises made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ released on Sunday. Denouncing the ‘card’ unveiled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP and former state BJP chief Vijay Goel said that the guarantees are the failures of AAP. “I challenge the CM to show any work done for controlling pollution in Delhi. Kejriwal is misleading the people by including the central schemes in his guarantee card because he knows that Narendra Modi Government does what it says,” said Goel.

He also accused the AAP convener of taking credit for the work done by others. “Kejriwal has no policy and no definition of development. He just cheats the public. In 2015, he won the election on these promises, he is repeating the same promises to the public today. The public will not forgive him so easily,” Goel added.

The card by Kejriwal includes plans such as plantation of trees, 24-hour power uninterrupted supply, piped potable water to each household, and measures to mitigate pollutions in the city. “Kejriwal made 70 promises on the transport system in May. There was also a promise of five thousand new DTC buses, but in 2015 the number of public buses was 4,705, which reduced to 3781 in 2019. And now he is promising to increase the number of buses to 11,000,” he said.