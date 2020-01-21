Home Cities Delhi

Vijay Goel calls Kejriwal’s ‘guarantee card’ a sham

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought to ‘debunk’ the 10 poll promises made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ released on Sunday.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel. (File|PTI)

By  Tanisha Kohli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sought to ‘debunk’ the 10 poll promises made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in ‘Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card’ released on Sunday. Denouncing the ‘card’ unveiled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP and former state BJP chief Vijay Goel said that the guarantees are the failures of AAP. “I challenge the CM to show any work done for controlling pollution in Delhi. Kejriwal is misleading the people by including the central schemes in his guarantee card because he knows that Narendra Modi Government does what it says,” said Goel. 

He also accused the AAP convener of taking credit for the work done by others. “Kejriwal has no policy and no definition of development. He just cheats the public. In 2015, he won the election on these promises, he is repeating the same promises to the public today. The public will not forgive him so easily,” Goel added.

The card by Kejriwal includes plans such as plantation of trees, 24-hour power uninterrupted supply, piped potable water to each household, and measures to mitigate pollutions in the city. “Kejriwal made 70 promises on the transport system in May. There was also a promise of five thousand new DTC buses, but in 2015 the number of public buses was 4,705, which reduced to 3781 in 2019. And now he is promising to increase the number of buses to 11,000,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal Vijay Goel Guarantee Card AAP manifesto
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp