'Sparsh Ganga initiative' wins Champions of Change Award

The award is given under the transformation of Aspirational District Program announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2019.

(From left) MP Anurag Thakur with Champions of Change Award 2019 recipients Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Arushi Nishank

By Express News Service

Environmentalist and social activist Arushi Nishank was honoured with the Champions of Change Award 2019 for her initiative towards cleaning and saving river Ganga, the Sparsh Ganga initiative. The second edition of the Champions of Change Award was held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday (January 20).

The program identifies the progress of 115 ‘aspirational’ districts whose development is being monitored by NITI Aayog.

Comprising a certificate and a gold medal, the award is given in four categories – Constructive Work in 115 Aspirational districts in India, Application of Education, Healthcare, Science and Technology for Rural development; Outstanding contribution for the Development and Welfare of Women and Children (115 Aspirational districts); Outstanding contribution in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and International Award for promoting Gandhian values outside India.

Other recipients of the award were actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan), actor Suresh Oberoi for Culture and Lok Sabha MP Geeta Koda for Aspirational  Districts. Three persons – Telugu film producer Allu Arvind, Minister of State Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and Deepa Venkat of Swarna Bharat Trust (Andhra Pradesh) – won the award for Social Welfare.

“We are working to create awareness about the importance of cleaning and saving the river Ganga. Thousands of people are connected with this campaign. Union government also recognised volunteers of Sparsh Ganga Campaign as ‘Ganga Heroes’. Such recognition and appreciation encourage us to do more work,” said Nishank, on receiving the award.

“When we talk about circular economy, we talk about two things. First, that we have limited resources, and second how can the economy be developed keeping environmental health in mind,” said Nishank. She spoke about how her initiative also makes incense sticks from waste flowers from Ganga, which has given employment to more than 800 women of Uttarakhand.

“Similarly, to avoid the use of plastic, we have started making jute bags, and this again is giving employment to many women besides creating awareness.” Shetty, dressed in a velvet red sari and gold finery, said she was honoured to receive this award.

“I feel it is the duty of each and every citizen keep the country clean. Cleanliness starts from the mind. When we keep our homes clean, then why not our country! This year I have planted 480 trees to offset my carbon footprint. It’s every citizen’s responsibility to take care of our precious planet not just for the present but also our future,” remarked Shetty.

