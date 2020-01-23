Home Cities Delhi

'Fruits of government's labour reached every house', says Manosh Sisodia

'It is because of the effort undertaken by our government that clean piped water has reached every household,' Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Published: 23rd January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Tanisha Kohli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the nomination process for the Delhi elections ended, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a public meeting at Karol Bagh along with the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the constituency, Vishesh Ravi.

ALSO READ | 'Worked just like an elder son in family': Kejriwal in Delhi roadshow

“The fruits of Kejriwal’s labour over the last five years have reached every house in Delhi. Ours is the only city in India where electricity, of upto 200 units, has been made free of charge. Even until recently, reduction in electricity bills in the national capital was considered improbable. In Karol Bagh, all the markets where the polluting generators and invertors were sold have shut down. Earlier, only 58 per cent of Delhi’s population was provided with clean water. Now the figure is up to 93 per cent. It is because of the effort undertaken by our government that clean piped water has reached every household,” Sisodia said.

“What AAP has accomplished over the past five years could not be done in the last 60 years. Other parties will attempt to buy your votes through various inducements. However, a party which resorts to such ways to bag votes will never be able to work for the people. It’s the voters’ call on whether they want personal greed to supersede five years of good work,” Ravi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister AAP
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp