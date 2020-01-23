'Fruits of government's labour reached every house', says Manosh Sisodia

Tanisha Kohli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the nomination process for the Delhi elections ended, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a public meeting at Karol Bagh along with the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the constituency, Vishesh Ravi.



“The fruits of Kejriwal’s labour over the last five years have reached every house in Delhi. Ours is the only city in India where electricity, of upto 200 units, has been made free of charge. Even until recently, reduction in electricity bills in the national capital was considered improbable. In Karol Bagh, all the markets where the polluting generators and invertors were sold have shut down. Earlier, only 58 per cent of Delhi’s population was provided with clean water. Now the figure is up to 93 per cent. It is because of the effort undertaken by our government that clean piped water has reached every household,” Sisodia said.

“What AAP has accomplished over the past five years could not be done in the last 60 years. Other parties will attempt to buy your votes through various inducements. However, a party which resorts to such ways to bag votes will never be able to work for the people. It’s the voters’ call on whether they want personal greed to supersede five years of good work,” Ravi said.