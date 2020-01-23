Home Cities Delhi

Sessions Judge hearing 2012 Nirbhaya rape case transferred

The hanging of all the four convicts was to take place on February 1 at 6 am.

Published: 23rd January 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The sessions judge who recently issued death warrants against the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case has been transferred.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora has been transferred to the Supreme Court as an Additional Registrar on deputation basis for one year, said a letter sent by Registrar General, Delhi High Court, to the District Judge, Patiala House Courts.

Before his transfer, Arora was hearing the Nirbhaya rape case and other cases, including those lodged by the special cell of Delhi Police.

The case is likely to be assigned to new judge soon who will be entitled to entertain any plea related to the Nirbhaya case in the trial courts.

The letter dated January 20 has sought to relieve Arora immediately.

"I am directed to say that the chief justice (of Delhi High Court) has been pleased to appoint Satish Kumar Arora, an officer of higher judicial service, as Additional Registrar, Supreme Court of India on deputation basis, initially for a period of one year.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly relieve immediately Satish Kumar Arora, so as to enable him to join his new assignment," joint registrar, Anil Kumar Arora, said in a letter on behalf of Registrar General of the Delhi high court.

As per the last order passed by the court, the hanging of all the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (25) -- is to take place on February 1 at 6 am.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2012 Delhi rape Nirbhaya
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp