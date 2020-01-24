Home Cities Delhi

Delhi AIIMS to utilise isolation ward for treating coronavirus

The AIIMS administration is prepared to utilize the isolation ward for suspected cases of killer nCoV which has taken the shape of a massive outbreak in Wuhan city of China.

The coronavirus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities are ready to utilise the isolation ward for the treatment the suspected cases of a novel coronavirus if detected in India. The AIIMS administration is prepared to utilize the isolation ward for suspected cases of killer nCoV which has taken the shape of a massive outbreak in Wuhan city of China.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS said: "We have isolation wards in place. Now we will utilize it for suspected coronavirus cases if it gets originate in Delhi and India. At AIIMS, we are fully equipped with the treatment facilities and have trained doctors, nurses to screen the patients. As of now, no case has been reported in India. A person should maintain a good standard of hand hygiene, avoid traveling in crowded places and use masks while traveling to avoid falling prey to pneumonia-causing virus. Any person having any symptoms such as cough, fever and weakness should immediately consult the doctor."

The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities has also been reviewed, he added.

READ| Coronavirus in India? Two under medical observation in Mumbai; special ward set up

"We have adequate precautionary measures even for healthcare workers here. In case, if a large number of cases originated, we have to capacity to strengthen the isolation ward facilities," said Dr Guleria adding that the Central government is continuously doing thermal screening for passengers arriving in India from China via Hongkong.

These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.

"Unfortunately, as of now there is no such treatment, vaccine and medication available for the treatment of nCoV as this typical virus mutates very fast and transmits from human to human easily. Hence, we have to follow preventive medication strategies," Dr. Guleria added.

"Coronavirus which is presently circulating in China is one from the family of SARS virus which was originated in China in 2002. It has been reported that the virus was originated from animals and this time also medical scientists are suspecting that the virus has been transmitted from animals too," he said.

Till January 23, over 550 cases of pneumonia with nCoV were confirmed in China and total of 17 people have died. The cases have been reported in more than 20 provinces (including Taiwan ) and municipalities as well.

