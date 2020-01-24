Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Free bus rides for women may translate to votes for AAP



Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

While the scheme has helped many, it has also received criticism from a section of the travellers. (File | EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Assembly elections just weeks away, the AAP government’s populist decision to make travel free for women in all DTC buses as well as cluster buses across the national capital has struck a chord with the women voters.

Mamta Devi has been travelling in buses for last 13 years. “I spent almost Rs 4,000 on the commute every month. With the free bus rides, I am able to save up a significant amount of money,” Devi told The Morning Standard.

50-year-old Rajwati Chauhan, a daily commuter from Sarai Kale Khan, reiterated the same. “We have free electricity, water and travel. There is nothing more people like us can wish for. My family supports Kejriwal,” she added.

With the free rides, the state government also deployed 13,000 bus marshals to ensure women’s safety which according to Priya Bagel, a DU student, has led to many of her friends opting for buses. “No one can misbehave now due to the presence of the bus marshal,” she said.

Social activist, Shabnam Hashmi said the decision empowered women and gave them a sense of physical and mental security. “Even if they can save Rs 500, it’s a lot for them. From the security point of view, I do not think that marshalls and CCTVs alone could make it secure, but it is a step in the right direction,” she added.

While the scheme has helped many, it has also received criticism from a section of the travellers. One of the most common complaints is the low frequency of buses. “I have to wait for them for over an hour and during rush hours, the drivers do not halt the bus at the stop. The government needs to focus on fixing this problem and then lower the bus fares,” said Simran Kaur (name changed).

Mangesh, a salesman said the free service has led to crowded buses. “Women who opted for the Metro are now travelling in buses which causes inconvenience to the daily commuters,” he said, adding that he will still vote for the AAP because of the other welfare schemes.

