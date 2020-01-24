Home Cities Delhi

Hues of India at 71st Republic day rehearsal

There was heavy traffic congestion at Dhaula Kuan, Bhikaji Cama Place, ITO and Pragati Maidan.

Preparations were in full swing on Thursday, as soldiers, tableau and other performers put their best foot froward for the crowd gathered during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several roads were closed in view of full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, leading to traffic snarls in the Lutyens’ Delhi on Thursday.

The rehearsal parade began at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeded towards the Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, according to the Delhi Police.

Traffic on Rajpath — from Vijay Chowk to India Gate — was restricted during the rehearsal on Thursday, the police said. Metro services were available for commuters but entry and exit gates at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations were closed.

No heavy transport vehicles were allowed to enter the national capital from borders from 10 pm on Wednesday till the rehearsal concluded in the afternoon on Thursday. They were allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg was restricted on both directions.

For the Republic Day too, no traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday.

No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade gets over.

(With agency inputs)

