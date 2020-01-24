Lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts making fun of system: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lawyer, appearing for two of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, is "making fun" of the system by using "tactics" to delay their hanging, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Friday.

The AAP leader's comments came after advocate A P Singh on Friday moved a Delhi court alleging that Tihar jail authorities are yet to release the documents required to file curative petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25).

The laws should be changed for ensuring speedy justice, Sisodia said.

"In the Nirbhaya case, the lawyer is using tactics to delay the execution. In this way, he is making fun of the system.

"We must work together to ensure speedy justice. So that laws can be amended to remove shortcomings," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Supreme Court had recently dismissed the curative petition for the other two convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Mukesh Singh (32).

The hanging of all the four convicts is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, as per a court order.

On the intervening night of December 16 and 17 in 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on a road.