Spoke truth, stand by my statement: Kapil Mishra on EC notice over 'India vs Pak' tweet

BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra, had tweeted on Thursday saying Delhi Assembly election was like India vs Pakistan clash.

Published: 24th January 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Delhi Election Commission's returning officer issued a notice to Kapil Mishra over his tweet calling Delhi Assembly election as India vs Pakistan clash, the BJP candidate from Model Town said that he finds nothing wrong in his statement and stands by it.

"I received a notice from Election Commission last night. I will give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra said.

ALSO READ: BJP candidate Kapil Mishra terms Delhi polls contest between India, Pakistan, faces flak

"Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh. People are not being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement," he added.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Mishra's tweet.

Mishra had on January 23 tweeted ":...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi."

According to sources, the Election Commission is mulling over taking strong action against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra.

On January 22, Aam Aadmi Party had written to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency" and demanded cancellation of his candidature. 

