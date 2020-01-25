Home Cities Delhi

4 minor students among 5 killed as two floors of building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Condoling the death of the four students, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said he has directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Published: 25th January 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations are underway after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura.

Rescue operations are underway after building collapses in Delhi's Bhajanpura. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five people, including four minor students, were killed after two floors of an under-construction building housing a coaching class collapsed in Bhajanpura area in northeast Delhi on Saturday, fire officials said.

They said around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the upper two floors of the four-storeyed building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

The fourth floor of the building was under construction and did not have a roof, the officials said. The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Thirteen people, including minor students, have been shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, they said, adding that Umesh Kashyap, the owner of the building, is also among the dead.

Condoling the death of the four students, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said he has directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths including those of innocent children during the building collapse in Bhajanpura, East Delhi. May God give strength to their family and loved ones to deal with this tragedy," Baijal tweeted.

"Have directed all concerned to provide all possible support for the speedy recovery of the injured. Action will be taken against those found guilty of lapses which led to this tragic accident," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the accident site, also expressed grief over the death of the four students in the incident.

"Visited site of Bhajanpura accident. Am pained by tragic death of 4 students and owner of the coaching institute. One illegal floor was being constructed which collapsed. Inquiry is being ordered. Guilty shall not be spared. Sending proposal for compensation to EC for approval," the chief minister tweeted.

Arif Sultan, the father of one of the deceased, identified as Farhan Sultan (6), said, "My son was studying on the second floor along with 10 to 15 other students. My daughter, who was in eighth standard called me and informed about the incident. I rushed to the spot and climbed the stairs. I took out my child by myself after around one-and-a-half hour. He was not breathing. We took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead."

"The area has very narrow lanes. It is not possible for the fire brigade to come inside," he said. Laxmi, the mother of deceased Krishna and injured Nitin, said, "My children were studying there from past six months.

They should not have moved them to the third floor as we heard from the other locals that the construction material was there. I lost my son Krishna and Nitin is injured. He is admitted at the GTB hospital." Sushil Sharma, who was among the first to reach the spot after the incident, said the locals entered the building through the roof of an adjoining building and started removing the students trapped under the debris.

He said his twin nieces studying in the same institute, both in class 10, preferred to study at home on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Delhi building collapse Delhi Fire service
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp