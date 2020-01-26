Home Cities Delhi

Everybody has right to protest, but with responsibility: Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Najma Akhtar's remark had come after hundreds of students entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Sunday said that everyone has the right to protest but one must protest "responsibly and peacefully".

"Protests (against CAA and NRC) are being held across the country. Everybody has a right to protest but with a lot of responsibility and peace and that's what we are following," Najma Akhtar told ANI.

"Everybody is celebrating Republic Day today, that is their right to celebrate, they have their own way to celebrate it, it's all about Constitution," she added.

On January 13, JMI Vice-Chancellor had said that Delhi Police entered the varsity campus on December 15 without permission and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin on January 14.

Akhtar's remark had come after hundreds of students entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding FIR against the Delhi Police for the December 15, 2019 incident.

Meanwhile, JMI has now submitted a petition saying the state should be "held accountable for illegal and unlawful acts, excessive, the unnecessary force used by the police officials against the innocent protesting students".

The university's plea alleges that Delhi Police had fired teargas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them during the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Najma Akhtar Jamia protests
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students create Indian flag from 5000 postcards addressed to Indian Army
‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Amit Shah
Gallery
The Indian national flag was unfurled by the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Grandmas of Shaheen Bagh hoist Tricolour on 71st Republic Day
India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Republic Day @ 71: India's rich cultural heritage, military might on display
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp